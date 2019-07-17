Reviewing TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s results

Since TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 46 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.13 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TC Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.2% -4.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TC Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average price target and a -29.38% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TC Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 3.6% -6.5% -40.72% -43.63% -68.71% 0%

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.