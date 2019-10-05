Reviewing TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s results

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 50 3.94 928.12M 3.04 16.13 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TC Energy Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TC Energy Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 1,839,682,854.31% 15.5% 4% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TC Energy Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

TC Energy Corporation has a 28.38% upside potential and an average target price of $66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TC Energy Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors at 60.2% and 16.78% respectively. 0.05% are TC Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.