Reviewing Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)’s and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)’s results

As Residential Construction companies, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 20 0.51 N/A 1.88 12.00 William Lyon Homes 17 0.32 N/A 2.33 8.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. William Lyon Homes is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and William Lyon Homes’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, William Lyon Homes has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and William Lyon Homes.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 William Lyon Homes 0 0 0 0.00

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 5.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.9% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of William Lyon Homes shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64% William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72%

For the past year Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was less bullish than William Lyon Homes.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors William Lyon Homes.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.