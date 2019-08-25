Reviewing Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)’s and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s results

As Residential Construction companies, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 20 0.53 N/A 1.88 12.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 32 0.74 N/A 3.40 10.64

Table 1 highlights Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is currently more expensive than M.D.C. Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. From a competition point of view, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has an average target price of $23.67, and a 2.60% upside potential. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a -4.66% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation looks more robust than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.3% respectively. About 0.9% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.87% 6.88% 9.16% 21.27% 16.99% 41.64% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.