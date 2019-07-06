Reviewing Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD)’s and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s results

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.23 N/A 0.48 23.54 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.74 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taylor Devices Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Taylor Devices Inc. is currently more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, GrafTech International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Taylor Devices Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GrafTech International Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taylor Devices Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 0% respectively. Taylor Devices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -3.11% -8.11% -7.46% -3.77% -3.44% -6.85% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. was more bearish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.