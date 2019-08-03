Reviewing Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD)’s and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s results

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.24 N/A 0.48 22.30 General Electric Company 10 0.72 N/A -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Devices Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, General Electric Company has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 General Electric Company 2 7 3 2.25

Competitively General Electric Company has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 5.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.16% of General Electric Company shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

Summary

Taylor Devices Inc. beats General Electric Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.