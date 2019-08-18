Reviewing Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Retail company, Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Taubman Centers Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taubman Centers Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.10% 1.30% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Taubman Centers Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers Inc. N/A 47 45.53 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Taubman Centers Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Taubman Centers Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Taubman Centers Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

Taubman Centers Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $53, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. The potential upside of the peers is 1.66%. Given Taubman Centers Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taubman Centers Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taubman Centers Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Taubman Centers Inc. had bearish trend while Taubman Centers Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Taubman Centers Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Taubman Centers Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Taubman Centers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Taubman Centers Inc.’s rivals beat Taubman Centers Inc.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.