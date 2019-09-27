Reviewing Tata Motors Limited (TTM)’s and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s results

Both Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors Limited 9 0.00 392.55M 1.94 5.02 General Motors Company 38 -558.00 1.25B 6.15 6.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tata Motors Limited and General Motors Company. General Motors Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tata Motors Limited. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Tata Motors Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors Limited 4,601,992,966.00% 0% 0% General Motors Company 3,308,628,904.18% 23.4% 4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tata Motors Limited and General Motors Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors Limited 0 0 0 0.00 General Motors Company 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively General Motors Company has an average price target of $58, with potential upside of 55.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.23% of Tata Motors Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of General Motors Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of General Motors Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tata Motors Limited -11.81% -19.62% -35.87% -22.81% -49.92% -20.28% General Motors Company -1.32% 4.1% 4.1% 3.2% 7.09% 20.6%

For the past year Tata Motors Limited had bearish trend while General Motors Company had bullish trend.

Summary

General Motors Company beats Tata Motors Limited on 12 of the 14 factors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.