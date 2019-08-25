Reviewing TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT)’s and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s results

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.50 N/A -0.41 0.00 Air Industries Group 1 0.69 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see TAT Technologies Ltd. and Air Industries Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TAT Technologies Ltd. and Air Industries Group’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta means TAT Technologies Ltd.’s volatility is 53.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Air Industries Group’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. Its rival Air Industries Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Air Industries Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TAT Technologies Ltd. and Air Industries Group are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 21.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21% of Air Industries Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance while Air Industries Group has 46.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats on 5 of the 7 factors TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.