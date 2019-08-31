Reviewing Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s results

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Taseko Mines Limited and EMX Royalty Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares and 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance while EMX Royalty Corporation has 20.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors EMX Royalty Corporation beats Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.