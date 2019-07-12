Reviewing Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas company, Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Taronis Technologies Inc. has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 20.67% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.9% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.19% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-113.10%
|-91.10%
|Industry Average
|7.66%
|10.59%
|4.75%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|9.36B
|122.27B
|12.42
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.33
|4.00
|2.41
The potential upside of the peers is 206.86%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taronis Technologies Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taronis Technologies Inc.
|-15.97%
|-40.87%
|-49.57%
|-91.45%
|-96.44%
|-90.29%
|Industry Average
|2.40%
|1.14%
|3.00%
|1.80%
|0.00%
|9.62%
For the past year Taronis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Taronis Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Taronis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Taronis Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 0.88 Quick Ratio. Taronis Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taronis Technologies Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of -0.75 shows that Taronis Technologies Inc. is 175.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taronis Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.
Dividends
Taronis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Taronis Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.