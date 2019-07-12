Reviewing Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas company, Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taronis Technologies Inc. has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 20.67% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.9% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.19% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -113.10% -91.10% Industry Average 7.66% 10.59% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 9.36B 122.27B 12.42

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Taronis Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 4.00 2.41

The potential upside of the peers is 206.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taronis Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taronis Technologies Inc. -15.97% -40.87% -49.57% -91.45% -96.44% -90.29% Industry Average 2.40% 1.14% 3.00% 1.80% 0.00% 9.62%

For the past year Taronis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Taronis Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Taronis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Taronis Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 0.88 Quick Ratio. Taronis Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taronis Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.75 shows that Taronis Technologies Inc. is 175.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taronis Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Taronis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taronis Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.