Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.83 N/A 0.09 98.84 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. Its rival Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13.33 is Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 74.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 28.5% respectively. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 2.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.