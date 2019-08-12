Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s results

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.81 N/A 0.09 98.84 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Target Hospitality Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Target Hospitality Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 75.63% at a $13.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 70.25%. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.