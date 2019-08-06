Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s results

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.92
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, with potential upside of 69.16%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while GigCapital2 Inc had bullish trend.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 6 of the 7 factors.
