Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s results

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.92 N/A 0.09 98.84 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 GigCapital2 Inc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, with potential upside of 69.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while GigCapital2 Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 6 of the 7 factors.