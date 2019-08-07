Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Both Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.76 N/A 0.09 98.84 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Far Point Acquisition Corporation appears to has than Target Hospitality Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Target Hospitality Corp. is presently more affordable than Far Point Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus target price is $13.33, while its potential upside is 78.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 59.64% respectively. 1.4% are Target Hospitality Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Far Point Acquisition Corporation has 6.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Target Hospitality Corp.