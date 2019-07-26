Reviewing Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.15 N/A 0.10 108.48 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Target Hospitality Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Target Hospitality Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Target Hospitality Corp. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Boxwood Merger Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Target Hospitality Corp. is $13.33, with potential upside of 56.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 70.3%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.