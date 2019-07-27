Reviewing Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s results

This is a contrast between Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 41 0.90 N/A -0.78 0.00 TC Energy Corporation 46 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Targa Resources Corp. and TC Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Targa Resources Corp. and TC Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.39% for Targa Resources Corp. with average target price of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Targa Resources Corp. and TC Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 68.9%. Targa Resources Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. 6.34% 4.95% -5.58% -17.03% -14.15% 16.44% TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. was less bullish than TC Energy Corporation.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats Targa Resources Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.