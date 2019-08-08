Reviewing Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s results

Both Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 40 0.78 N/A -0.78 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.48 N/A 3.47 6.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Targa Resources Corp. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Targa Resources Corp. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Targa Resources Corp. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 3 2.60 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Targa Resources Corp. is $52, with potential upside of 44.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. was less bullish than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.