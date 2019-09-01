Reviewing Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s results

Both Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources Corp. 39 0.82 N/A -0.78 0.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.49 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Targa Resources Corp. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.73 beta indicates that Targa Resources Corp. is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival EnLink Midstream LLC is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. EnLink Midstream LLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Targa Resources Corp. and EnLink Midstream LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus target price of Targa Resources Corp. is $49.67, with potential upside of 37.51%. EnLink Midstream LLC on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus target price and a 58.69% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that EnLink Midstream LLC appears more favorable than Targa Resources Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Targa Resources Corp. and EnLink Midstream LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 61.21%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp.’s shares. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year Targa Resources Corp. was more bullish than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Summary

Targa Resources Corp. beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.