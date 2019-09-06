Reviewing Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tarena International Inc. has 55.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tarena International Inc. has 34.04% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Tarena International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50.00% -27.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tarena International Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tarena International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

With consensus price target of $5.97, Tarena International Inc. has a potential upside of 385.37%. The peers have a potential upside of -17.12%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Tarena International Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tarena International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Tarena International Inc. has -74.76% weaker performance while Tarena International Inc.’s rivals have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Tarena International Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tarena International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tarena International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tarena International Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tarena International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tarena International Inc.’s rivals beat Tarena International Inc.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.