Reviewing Tapestry Inc. (TPR)’s and NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s results

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapestry Inc. 23 2.34 285.76M 2.47 12.55 NIKE Inc. 85 1.90 1.23B 2.49 34.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tapestry Inc. and NIKE Inc. NIKE Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tapestry Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Tapestry Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of NIKE Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapestry Inc. 1,224,335,904.03% 20.8% 10.3% NIKE Inc. 1,439,943,807.07% 45.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tapestry Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NIKE Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Tapestry Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, NIKE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NIKE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tapestry Inc. and NIKE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapestry Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 NIKE Inc. 1 2 13 2.81

Tapestry Inc. has a 14.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.67. Competitively NIKE Inc. has a consensus target price of $102.41, with potential upside of 10.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tapestry Inc. looks more robust than NIKE Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tapestry Inc. and NIKE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.4% and 85.6% respectively. 0.1% are Tapestry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, NIKE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36% NIKE Inc. -0.77% 0.73% 0.15% 5.84% 13.26% 16.04%

For the past year Tapestry Inc. had bearish trend while NIKE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NIKE Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors Tapestry Inc.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.