Reviewing Taoping Inc. (TAOP)’s and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s results

Both Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping Inc. 1 1.08 N/A 0.04 15.91 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.48 N/A 11.99 12.36

Demonstrates Taoping Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. International Business Machines Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Taoping Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than International Business Machines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taoping Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means Taoping Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, International Business Machines Corporation has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taoping Inc. Its rival International Business Machines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. International Business Machines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Taoping Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Taoping Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

Competitively the average price target of International Business Machines Corporation is $158.56, which is potential 21.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Taoping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Taoping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.32%. Competitively, 0.1% are International Business Machines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance while International Business Machines Corporation has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.