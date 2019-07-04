Reviewing Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)’s and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s results

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tanzanian Gold Corporation and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2%

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares and 25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07%

For the past year Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 109.66% stronger performance while International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has -11.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.