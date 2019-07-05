Reviewing Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)’s and SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXCP)’s results

Both Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) and SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech Holdings Ltd 2 1.47 N/A 0.16 9.32 SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. 12 46227100.00 N/A 1.06 10.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tantech Holdings Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Tantech Holdings Ltd has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tantech Holdings Ltd and SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech Holdings Ltd 0.00% 5.6% 4.4% SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -1.4 shows that Tantech Holdings Ltd is 240.00% more volatile than S&P 500. SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tantech Holdings Ltd. Its rival SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares and 8.8% of SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. shares. About 44.29% of Tantech Holdings Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% are SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tantech Holdings Ltd 0.67% -1.31% -4.43% -15.64% -53.25% -13.22% SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. -5.78% -8.57% -22.12% -20.1% -26.15% 7.24%

For the past year Tantech Holdings Ltd has -13.22% weaker performance while SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. has 7.24% stronger performance.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. beats Tantech Holdings Ltd on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Energy. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and bamboo carbon for use in EDLCs. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal purification, and EDLC carbon products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.