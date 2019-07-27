Reviewing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)’s and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 19 3.15 N/A 0.45 41.79 Macerich Company 41 4.55 N/A 0.71 59.93

Table 1 highlights Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Macerich Company has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 3.4% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Macerich Company’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and Macerich Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Macerich Company 1 5 0 2.83

$23.27 is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.35%. On the other hand, Macerich Company’s potential upside is 25.72% and its average target price is $41.2. Based on the results given earlier, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is looking more favorable than Macerich Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.16% -6.24% -16.11% -21.12% -8.72% -7.81% Macerich Company 4.27% -1.19% -3.91% -16.88% -23.96% -1.83%

For the past year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Macerich Company.

Summary

Macerich Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.