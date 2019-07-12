Reviewing Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.88% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.45% of all Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 7.10% 5.60% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory Inc. N/A 6 27.28 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 61.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 1.4% 0.35% 2.83% -18.17% -20.59% 2.29% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Tandy Leather Factory Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. are 8.7 and 3.8. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s peers have 3.23 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s peers are 28.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s peers beat Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.