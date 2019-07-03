Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s results

This is a contrast between Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 57 16.56 N/A -2.12 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 17.1 and 17.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 10.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 42.7% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 4.92% 10.65% 47.51% 83.33% 511.75% 79.56% Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.