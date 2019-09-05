Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 5.14% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.70% -59.40% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. N/A 64 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

With average price target of $65, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a potential downside of -5.12%. The potential upside of the rivals is 35.48%. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.