Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s results

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.22 N/A 10.90 1.89 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.69 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Viper Energy Partners LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Talos Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Talos Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talos Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Viper Energy Partners LP is $41.38, which is potential 41.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 89.4% respectively. Talos Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. was more bullish than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 9 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.