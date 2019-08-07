Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.08 N/A 10.90 1.89 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talos Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.