Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.13 N/A 10.90 1.89 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.26 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talos Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Talos Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively the average target price of Range Resources Corporation is $7.15, which is potential 81.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. 0.5% are Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Range Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.