Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

Both Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.15 N/A 10.90 1.89 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.52 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 highlights Talos Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Talos Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 98.5% respectively. About 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has -39.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.