Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. has 99.58% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Talos Energy Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Talos Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.40% -8.20% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Talos Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. N/A 24 2.26 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Talos Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Talos Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Talos Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

Talos Energy Inc. currently has an average price target of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 40.57%. The competitors have a potential upside of 78.40%. Based on the results shown earlier, Talos Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Talos Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Talos Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.