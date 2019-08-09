Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s results

This is a contrast between Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.05 N/A 10.90 1.89 EOG Resources Inc. 92 2.71 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 demonstrates Talos Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Talos Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Talos Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than EOG Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

EOG Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.18 consensus price target and a 44.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 89.5% respectively. Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while EOG Resources Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.