Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s results

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89 Cimarex Energy Co. 61 1.82 N/A 6.62 7.66

In table 1 we can see Talos Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Talos Energy Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Talos Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Talos Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Cimarex Energy Co.’s potential upside is 66.27% and its average target price is $71.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 97.8%. Insiders held 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Cimarex Energy Co. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.