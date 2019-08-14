Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.10 N/A 10.90 1.89 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.17 N/A 0.23 4.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Talos Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Talos Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Talos Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Talos Energy Inc. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.