Reviewing Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

Since Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy Inc. 21 0.00 19.82M 10.90 1.89 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 14 2.10 169.88M 1.13 13.30

Demonstrates Talos Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Talos Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Talos Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy Inc. 93,933,649.29% 16.4% 5.6% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 1,182,185,107.86% 29% 14%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Talos Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 65.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talos Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 29.6%. Talos Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Talos Energy Inc. has 26.1% stronger performance while Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -3.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Talos Energy Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.