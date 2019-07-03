Reviewing Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)’s and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s results

Both Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 24 7.61 N/A 1.06 22.81 USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.46 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tallgrass Energy LP and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tallgrass Energy LP and USA Compression Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 9.6% 3% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta means Tallgrass Energy LP’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. USA Compression Partners LP’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tallgrass Energy LP are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP has 1.7 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. USA Compression Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

Tallgrass Energy LP and USA Compression Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

Tallgrass Energy LP has a 22.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. Competitively the consensus target price of USA Compression Partners LP is $18.6, which is potential 6.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tallgrass Energy LP looks more robust than USA Compression Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tallgrass Energy LP and USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 38% respectively. Tallgrass Energy LP’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -0.12% -3.83% 5.42% 6.35% 12.49% -0.86% USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59%

For the past year Tallgrass Energy LP has -0.86% weaker performance while USA Compression Partners LP has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats USA Compression Partners LP on 7 of the 10 factors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.