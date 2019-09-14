Reviewing Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)’s and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.81 N/A 1.08 17.73 C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tallgrass Energy LP and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, C&J Energy Services Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tallgrass Energy LP and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy LP 0 3 0 2.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tallgrass Energy LP has a 8.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.83. Competitively C&J Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.25, with potential upside of 46.93%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, C&J Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares are held by institutional investors while 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tallgrass Energy LP’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.6% are C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Tallgrass Energy LP

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats on 6 of the 10 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.