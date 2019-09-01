Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s results

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 5.23 N/A -1.59 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.99 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Talend S.A. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Talend S.A. and Xunlei Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Talend S.A. has a 27.80% upside potential and an average target price of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Talend S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xunlei Limited.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.