Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

We are comparing Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.16 N/A -1.59 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 16.90 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Talend S.A. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Twilio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Talend S.A. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Twilio Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Talend S.A. has a 36.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $52. On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 41.21% and its consensus target price is $154.75. The data provided earlier shows that Twilio Inc. appears more favorable than Talend S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talend S.A. and Twilio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 73.9%. Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Twilio Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Twilio Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.