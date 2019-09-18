Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.27 N/A -1.59 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.54 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Talend S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Talend S.A. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Talend S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.61% and an $52 consensus target price. the Rubicon Project Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a -4.86% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Talend S.A. shares. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Talend S.A. had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.