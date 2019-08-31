Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 5.23 N/A -1.59 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 176 14.07 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Talend S.A. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talend S.A. and HubSpot Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Talend S.A. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$52 is Talend S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.80%. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $191.67 consensus target price and a -4.01% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Talend S.A. is looking more favorable than HubSpot Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares and 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares. 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.