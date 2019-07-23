Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 44 4.88 N/A -1.35 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.03 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Talend S.A. and Cision Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Talend S.A. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Talend S.A. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Cision Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Talend S.A. and Cision Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.33% for Talend S.A. with average target price of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.3% of Talend S.A. shares and 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares. Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year Talend S.A. has 28.88% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.