Reviewing Talend S.A. (TLND)’s and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s results

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend S.A. 43 5.16 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.54 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Talend S.A. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Talend S.A. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Talend S.A. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Talend S.A. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Talend S.A.’s upside potential is 36.48% at a $52 average price target. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.75 average price target and a 19.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Talend S.A. looks more robust than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.