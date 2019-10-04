Reviewing Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 0.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 47.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Takung Art Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.50% -25.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Takung Art Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.09 2.71 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 85.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Takung Art Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -11.51% weaker performance while Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.