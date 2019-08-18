Reviewing Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.48 N/A -0.78 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.53 N/A 0.30 42.60

Table 1 highlights Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Hudson Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Takung Art Co. Ltd. and Hudson Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hudson Ltd.’s potential upside is 68.89% and its average price target is $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hudson Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 23.43% are Hudson Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. was less bearish than Hudson Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hudson Ltd. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.