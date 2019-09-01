Reviewing Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s results

This is a contrast between Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 2.47 N/A -0.78 0.00 eBay Inc. 38 3.08 N/A 2.09 19.74

Table 1 demonstrates Takung Art Co. Ltd. and eBay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. eBay Inc. has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Takung Art Co. Ltd. and eBay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

Competitively the average target price of eBay Inc. is $43.64, which is potential 8.40% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Takung Art Co. Ltd. and eBay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of eBay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Takung Art Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while eBay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

eBay Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.