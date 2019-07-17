Reviewing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)’s and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|22.22
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Agile Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-74.7%
|-60.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is $4, which is potential 210.08% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|-3.17%
|-4.75%
|-9.85%
|-8.94%
|-17.07%
|7.19%
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.52%
|-8.67%
|23.42%
|37%
|-48.5%
|137.89%
For the past year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has weaker performance than Agile Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Agile Therapeutics Inc.
