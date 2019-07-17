Reviewing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)’s and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 22.22 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is $4, which is potential 210.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited -3.17% -4.75% -9.85% -8.94% -17.07% 7.19% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -5.52% -8.67% 23.42% 37% -48.5% 137.89%

For the past year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has weaker performance than Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats Agile Therapeutics Inc.