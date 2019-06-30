Reviewing Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)’s and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s results

Both Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) compete on a level playing field in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 100 4.79 N/A 3.18 33.81 Zynga Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and Zynga Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and Zynga Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 9.7% Zynga Inc. 0.00% -7.3% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zynga Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Zynga Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynga Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and Zynga Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Zynga Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 4.23% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. with average price target of $118.33. Meanwhile, Zynga Inc.’s average price target is $6.9, while its potential upside is 12.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynga Inc. seems more appealing than Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares and 78.5% of Zynga Inc. shares. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Zynga Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 5.57% 16.01% 16.65% -4.93% -6.05% 4.41% Zynga Inc. 2.48% 13.37% 26.33% 71.47% 54.75% 57.51%

For the past year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has weaker performance than Zynga Inc.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. beats Zynga Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.